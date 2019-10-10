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Jordan reacts to White House rejecting Dems' impeachment inquiry
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22 views • October 10, 2019
Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan says we need to know more about this whistleblower if we're ever going to get to the bottom of this. Jordan weighs in on possible perjury from Robert Mueller's Capitol Hill testimony and the origins of the Russia probe. #FoxNews
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