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Angelic Talismans-What You Get
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62 views • October 27, 2021
Hi! I'm Michele Renee, often I'm asked what's the difference between the two Angel workshops?
Both are highly effective for contacting individual Angels with specific task requests. The only variation is the actual methods used to contact the Holy Angels and Holy Archangels. One involves writing and the other drawing.
The Angel Communion Workshop is a system that uses petition requests; hand-written letters that are written with the Angels' favorite colors, symbols and sacred scripts, in a specific format.
The Angelic Talismans Workshop is a system of hand drawing time-tested, ancient geometrical shapes and color-coded symbols that are sacred to the Holy Angels and Holy Archangels. These recondite Light Codes are beyond mainstream science and are much farther advanced than any man-made technology.
When correctly transmitted, you will fast track manifesting, crunch timelines, exceed expectations and shift into a higher vibrational frequency with ease, grace and flow.
The Angelic Talismans Workshop by Mission Ascension is an overarching system for developing Angel Intelligence with the assistance of Holy Angels and Holy Archangels. These Angelic Talismans also work subliminally.
I've organized the system and I provide actual demonstrations of transmitting the Talismans to Holy Angels and Holy Archangels, so you can too!
LINK TO ANGEL COMMUNION WORKSHOP:
https://missionascension.com/funnel-1...
LINK TO ANGELIC TALISMANS WORKSHOP:
https://missionascension.com/funnel-2...
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP https://www.facebook.com/groups/missi...
SIGN UP FOR A FREE QUANTUM HEALING!
Check out our interactive workshops!
Official Website: http://missionascension.com
Support via Donation:
https://tinyurl.com/3zm6puh5
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Both are highly effective for contacting individual Angels with specific task requests. The only variation is the actual methods used to contact the Holy Angels and Holy Archangels. One involves writing and the other drawing.
The Angel Communion Workshop is a system that uses petition requests; hand-written letters that are written with the Angels' favorite colors, symbols and sacred scripts, in a specific format.
The Angelic Talismans Workshop is a system of hand drawing time-tested, ancient geometrical shapes and color-coded symbols that are sacred to the Holy Angels and Holy Archangels. These recondite Light Codes are beyond mainstream science and are much farther advanced than any man-made technology.
When correctly transmitted, you will fast track manifesting, crunch timelines, exceed expectations and shift into a higher vibrational frequency with ease, grace and flow.
The Angelic Talismans Workshop by Mission Ascension is an overarching system for developing Angel Intelligence with the assistance of Holy Angels and Holy Archangels. These Angelic Talismans also work subliminally.
I've organized the system and I provide actual demonstrations of transmitting the Talismans to Holy Angels and Holy Archangels, so you can too!
LINK TO ANGEL COMMUNION WORKSHOP:
https://missionascension.com/funnel-1...
LINK TO ANGELIC TALISMANS WORKSHOP:
https://missionascension.com/funnel-2...
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP https://www.facebook.com/groups/missi...
SIGN UP FOR A FREE QUANTUM HEALING!
Check out our interactive workshops!
Official Website: http://missionascension.com
Support via Donation:
https://tinyurl.com/3zm6puh5
CashApp $michelemagic
Where to find Us:
Please share, like and subscribe!
YouTube: https://tinyurl.com/drv3fadw
Bitchute: https://tinyurl.com/6rvvk63w
Rumble: https://tinyurl.com/yd6wzjw5
Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/34f3yhah
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/yjedfhn6
Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/m4apxzm2
Dogecoin: DDVkV2QJMV28kaSCcFhgmFMDrpLWkJ8ENq
ETH: 0x2DaB09B15e8903c37E0118ef38b7062dF0c9976a
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