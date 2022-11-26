Vegan Steak Wheat Meat Seitan Steak THE HAPPY PEAR

Like this? Pre-order Recipes For Happiness here - https://amzn.to/2JPZD7n
Full recipe on bosh.tv
We had such a fantastic time when The Happy Pear came to BOSH! HQ and cooked up two incredibly delicious recipes from their brand new book, Recipes For Happiness. Their new book is so versatile, including amazing recipes for quick easy meals, hearty dishes, plant-based alternatives to family favourites and some fantastic sweet treats.
‘Vegan’ and ‘steak’ are two words that do not typically go together, but this recipe is seriously delicious. It has a similar taste and texture of steak at the fraction of the cost and is definitely worth trying. This is such an exciting recipe, we encourage you to give this a go, you won’t be disappointed!
To make this you will need vital wheat gluten, available online and in many health stores. It’s a simple recipe, easy to follow and won’t take too much time. Try this for the perfect Friday night dinner or to impress your meat-eater friends!
We hope you love the recipe! It’s…
Delicious
Meaty
Smokey
Spicy
100% plant-based and vegan
Enjoy! Remember to pre-order Recipes For Happiness to get your copy on the 3rd of May!
