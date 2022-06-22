SADS = Normalizing Sudden Death

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This video is made for Mainstreamers who continue to buy into the Covid narrative but are beginning to question things. Specifically, this video is made for infants and children that cannot protect themselves from danger.
If you have a curious bone left in your body, please watch this video before you inject your child.
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