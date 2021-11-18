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NorbzWorld: Moon Maps Of The Outer Worlds. Mindfark! [17.11.2021]
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61 views • November 18, 2021
Had a little 'aha!?' moment so I brought you guys with me on this thought exercise..
Vibes Of Cosmos does a great job of mapping the moon to our world.
And we hypothesize that the luminaries may be sun/moon sets of the outer and inner world(s)..
so let's combine the two and dig a few feet deeper into this rabbit hole, see where we end up. Da?
Vibes Of Cosmos Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCN0p9kL7SLlYD5HnFUy-9XA.
Our Earth Model: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jH44AfehEdY
UNIversal DISClosure 2020 HD 3D. The Most Interesting Video On Earth. Construct Of Reality?
436,910 views Dec 1, 2018
NorbzWorld
41.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/jH44AfehEdY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMMC-Y8AyEwFKS-lTO7vs0g
PART 3: Grand Finale - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WeNcApKqWKU&;t=0s
#VibesOfCosmos #MoonMaps #UniversalDisclosure
428 views Nov 17, 2021
NorbzWorld
41.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Xc-0sloymhc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMMC-Y8AyEwFKS-lTO7vs0g
Vibes Of Cosmos does a great job of mapping the moon to our world.
And we hypothesize that the luminaries may be sun/moon sets of the outer and inner world(s)..
so let's combine the two and dig a few feet deeper into this rabbit hole, see where we end up. Da?
Vibes Of Cosmos Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCN0p9kL7SLlYD5HnFUy-9XA.
Our Earth Model: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jH44AfehEdY
UNIversal DISClosure 2020 HD 3D. The Most Interesting Video On Earth. Construct Of Reality?
436,910 views Dec 1, 2018
NorbzWorld
41.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/jH44AfehEdY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMMC-Y8AyEwFKS-lTO7vs0g
PART 3: Grand Finale - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WeNcApKqWKU&;t=0s
#VibesOfCosmos #MoonMaps #UniversalDisclosure
428 views Nov 17, 2021
NorbzWorld
41.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Xc-0sloymhc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMMC-Y8AyEwFKS-lTO7vs0g
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