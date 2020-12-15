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Utopie de souris et la pilule la plus noire - Mouse Utopia and The Blackest Pill Corbett Report
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36 views • December 15, 2020
lien originale https://youtu.be/y-QQdheISPI
Vous avez probablement déjà entendu parler de l'expérience d'utopie de la souris de John B. Calhoun. Tout le monde en a parlé récemment. Mais que nous apprend réellement cette expérience sur l'expérience humaine, et pouvons-nous éviter d'avaler la pilule noire empoisonnée des propagandistes en couvrant cette idée hautement anti-humaine? Rejoignez James pour cet important exposé des eugénistes malthusiens derrière la grande réinitialisation.
You've probably heard about John B. Calhoun's mouse utopia experiment by now.
Everyone's been talking about it recently. But what does this experiment really tell us about the human experience, and can we avoid swallowing the poisoned black pill of the propagandists when covering this highly anti-human idea? Join James for this important exposé of the Malthusian eugenicists behind the great reset.
Vous avez probablement déjà entendu parler de l'expérience d'utopie de la souris de John B. Calhoun. Tout le monde en a parlé récemment. Mais que nous apprend réellement cette expérience sur l'expérience humaine, et pouvons-nous éviter d'avaler la pilule noire empoisonnée des propagandistes en couvrant cette idée hautement anti-humaine? Rejoignez James pour cet important exposé des eugénistes malthusiens derrière la grande réinitialisation.
You've probably heard about John B. Calhoun's mouse utopia experiment by now.
Everyone's been talking about it recently. But what does this experiment really tell us about the human experience, and can we avoid swallowing the poisoned black pill of the propagandists when covering this highly anti-human idea? Join James for this important exposé of the Malthusian eugenicists behind the great reset.
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