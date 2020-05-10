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Peter Davey: Boiling Water with Sound
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167 views • May 10, 2020
Peter Davey claimed that it apparently consumes much less electricity than the value of heat it generates.
Here's my concern - If frequencies can boil water, what does it say about 5G frequencies and what they can do to all life forms?
Here's my concern - If frequencies can boil water, what does it say about 5G frequencies and what they can do to all life forms?
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