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Emergency Broadcast: Democrats Planning Violent Coup Against American Republic - FULL SHOW 6/18/21
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270 views • June 21, 2021
Do not miss this Friday edition of The Alex Jones Show as he exposes the authoritarian leftists in the government waging war on American citizens and the out-of-control medical tyranny around the world.
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