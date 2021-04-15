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Guitar Solo For Bob Campbell's 'My Disease'
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21 views • April 15, 2021
Guitar solo for the song 'My Disease' by Bob Campbell and full song will be released soon! Will pin link in comment section when release date is known.
Bob Campbell - Vocals.
Timothy Reid - Guitars.
Jim Bryan - Bass.
Mark Adams - Guitar Solo.
If you enjoyed this video, please like, comment, share and subscribe! :)
Any comments, please post below. :)
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/moonrunnermusic
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/MoonrunnerMusic
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dramamask
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJDiZRKJ7B2iIIpRNfNz
Distrokid Referral Link: https://distrokid.com/vip/seven/1317232
Bob Campbell - Vocals.
Timothy Reid - Guitars.
Jim Bryan - Bass.
Mark Adams - Guitar Solo.
If you enjoyed this video, please like, comment, share and subscribe! :)
Any comments, please post below. :)
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/moonrunnermusic
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/MoonrunnerMusic
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dramamask
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJDiZRKJ7B2iIIpRNfNz
Distrokid Referral Link: https://distrokid.com/vip/seven/1317232
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