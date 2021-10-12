Training Video 1- MMS History and Demonstration Making MMS1

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Free Course and Guidebook:https://bit.ly/UniversalAntidoteCourse
In TUA University training video 1, you will learn about MMS and its history, and you will see a demonstration of making MMS1. This is video #2 of the 8 part series This is video #2 of the 8 part series Introduction https://bit.ly/tua-intro 1-MMS History and Demonstration https://bit.ly/video-1-MMS-History-and-Demo 2-CDS History and Demonstration 3A-Starting Procedure for MMS Protocols 3B-Treating Acute and Chronic Disease with MMS1 4-Treating Acute and Chronic Disease with CDS 5-How to Make the Acid Activator Solution 6-How to make the Sodium Chlorite Solution 7-Wrap-up FAQ and Resource Review Download Free on Telegram: https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/281 Join TUA Telegram Channel: https://t.me/theuniversalantidote