Hezbollah Injures 18 terrorist Israeli Soldiers, Civilians After Netanyahu Govt Threatens Beirut
White Knight
12 Subscribers
34 views
Published 21 hours ago

Lebanon’s Hezbollah latest strikes wounded seven terrorist Israeli troops and 10 other people.The clashes came as skirmishes between the Iran-backed group and Israeli military continue to intensify along the Lebanon-Israel border, threatening to escalate into another front in the Mideast’s latest war.The attack came after Israel issued a chilling warning to Hezbollah

Keywords
current eventspoliticsdeceptionliesjewswarusazionistdepopulationcriminalspintrickery

