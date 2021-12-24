X22 REPORT - Scavino Message Received, Think George Washington And Durham, We Are Ready

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The [DS] is now starting a war on the unvaccinated, their narrative is falling apart and the only thing left to do is use all available ammunition to push their agenda. The people know their playbook, its the same playbook they used in 2020. This push is failing and they know it. Scavino sends messages, the offensive begins in the New Year, it's time to take about the country, think GW and Durham, the people are ready, they are or have reached the precipices. Change is coming, justice is coming.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.