© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 02/04/22 Erectile Dysfunction, Arthritis And Digestive Problems
Follow
0
Share
Report
65 views • February 06, 2022
Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 02/04/22 Erectile Dysfunction, Arthritis And Digestive Problems
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
Air Date: Friday, February 4, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing the COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths. Comparing the numbers of countries that have similar size populations. Stating that those with the fewest infections and deaths eat Asian diets. Contending the difference is that those eating a western diet are getting gluten. Asserting that gluten kills the bone marrow compromising the body's ability to make white blood cells.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of consuming honey. Recommending honey with warm water and lemon juice before bed. The honey naturally relaxes the brain making easier to fall asleep. Honey also helps eliminate toxins from the body.
Callers
CJ has two questions the first concerns her husband's low sperm count. Second she has questions on how her husband can quit smoking.
Jerry has several health challenges including ED (erectile dysfunction, arthritis and digestive problems.
Denise's dog has chipped and split toe nails.
Matt has degenerative disk disease, tinnitis and asthma.
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
Air Date: Friday, February 4, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing the COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths. Comparing the numbers of countries that have similar size populations. Stating that those with the fewest infections and deaths eat Asian diets. Contending the difference is that those eating a western diet are getting gluten. Asserting that gluten kills the bone marrow compromising the body's ability to make white blood cells.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of consuming honey. Recommending honey with warm water and lemon juice before bed. The honey naturally relaxes the brain making easier to fall asleep. Honey also helps eliminate toxins from the body.
Callers
CJ has two questions the first concerns her husband's low sperm count. Second she has questions on how her husband can quit smoking.
Jerry has several health challenges including ED (erectile dysfunction, arthritis and digestive problems.
Denise's dog has chipped and split toe nails.
Matt has degenerative disk disease, tinnitis and asthma.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.