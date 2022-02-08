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FREEDOM STARTS WITH TRUTH. MK Ultra Survivor Discusses Canada, Pierre Trudeau, Convoy And Micheal Jackson.
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143 views • February 08, 2022
MK Ultra survivor Cathy O'Brien discusses project Monarch, Disney Underground Programming, and SO MUCH MORE! Must watch!
If you are struggling with depression, ptsd, c-ptsd and any trauma, you can find the link to Cathy's book below. GET PTSD TIME TO HEAL!
https://na01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.trance-formation.com%2Fptsd-time-to-heal-ebook%2F&;data=04%7C01%7C%7Ca89f379fbcb84107b57808d9cfc131db%7C84df9e7fe9f640afb435aaaaaaaaaaaa%7C1%7C0%7C637769250940543871%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000&sdata=sqyZ7TNpSLENDDyKE6Jp248GDEUHm%2FESoahk08ac5io%3D&reserved=0
Need extra help with healing? click the link below for a free consultation call https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1fBG8sb6AByaLXGpew4_06a-uZwdJF7U3mPFmB8MFB_0/edit?usp=sharing
If you are struggling with depression, ptsd, c-ptsd and any trauma, you can find the link to Cathy's book below. GET PTSD TIME TO HEAL!
https://na01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.trance-formation.com%2Fptsd-time-to-heal-ebook%2F&;data=04%7C01%7C%7Ca89f379fbcb84107b57808d9cfc131db%7C84df9e7fe9f640afb435aaaaaaaaaaaa%7C1%7C0%7C637769250940543871%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000&sdata=sqyZ7TNpSLENDDyKE6Jp248GDEUHm%2FESoahk08ac5io%3D&reserved=0
Need extra help with healing? click the link below for a free consultation call https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1fBG8sb6AByaLXGpew4_06a-uZwdJF7U3mPFmB8MFB_0/edit?usp=sharing
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