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Alarming Contents Found in 'Vaccines' - Dr Zandre Botha
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99 views • October 13, 2021
Dr. Zandre Botha was shocked after studying the blood of "vaccinated" patients that were coming to her with serious illness after being injected with the shots being called "Covid vaccines".
After being presented with vials of the substance, she examined the contents and was horrified.
Credit Stew Peters Show and Dr Zandre Botha
StewPeters.com
After being presented with vials of the substance, she examined the contents and was horrified.
Credit Stew Peters Show and Dr Zandre Botha
StewPeters.com
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