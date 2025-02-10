BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

7 Amazing Health Benefits of Manuka Honey
Natural Cures
Natural CuresCheckmark Icon
2032 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
106 views • 2 months ago

Premium Manuka Honey - https://bit.ly/3R6tlcw


Support this channel by purchasing on BrighteonStore.com

Honey has been a popular food all over the world for centuries.

It can be the protagonist in a dish or just a healthier alternative to sweeten a drink, and it brings a lot of benefits to our health.

Recently, a specific type of honey has been gaining the attention of cooks and lovers of natural remedies: manuka honey.

Manuka honey is made from the pollen of a tiny flower with white petals called manuka, which grows in shrubs all around New Zealand and Australia.

It has antibacterial and probiotic properties that strengthen the digestion and immune system.

Its many vitamins make this honey a true elixir of health and beauty.

This honey with big doses of vitamins and minerals is four times stronger than any other type.

Now tell us, did you know about nature's "liquid gold"?


Keywords
healthnatural remedieshoney
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy