ALERT: Gold Prices FLASH OMINOUS WARNING for the Dollar—Are You READY??

Gold is soaring—and that’s BAD news for the dollar. Collin Plume joins me to expose why the Fed can’t print its way out this time, why inflation isn’t going anywhere, and how the entire dollar system may be on the brink. The middle class is in the crosshairs—are you ready for what’s coming? To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call!