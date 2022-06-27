History making scripture Tomorrow...Too Late to Move the Vatican,, It's a Serpent wearing a Crown

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The Truth mirrored from the Cory Barbee YouTube channel and other platforms for Jonathan Kleck
https://youtu.be/PMCysvtpgW8
Quotation from original video description...."https://youtu.be/DqPj-E_8f3c Now We KNOW 4-SURE..It was ALL TRUE"
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thejonathankleck/
https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
https://show-notes.net/
http://www.kleckfiles.com/