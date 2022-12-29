Dissolving The Divide - Introductory Segment with Hosts Leslie Powers & Derek Bartolacelli

Dissolving The Divide is a solution-based discussion series hosted by Leslie Powers & Derek Bartolacelli. Our aim is to seek unity among people who are divided by a number of issues in the world. Each show with feature a specific topic as we invite guests to come on and help us find ways we can bridge the gaps among the divide and conquer strategies that virtually everyone is effected by to varying degrees. Please help spread the word about this channel as we try to populate this platform from scratch and get the algorithms to favor this work so it can ripple out further as we continue this work. https://www.youtube.com/@dissolvingthedivide For inquiries & interest in our works:: Leslie Powers: alivethrive.life @lesliepowers3487 onegreatworknetwork.com [email protected] https://odysee.com/@AwakenYaMind:5 linktr.ee/ derekbartolacelli (youtube won't let me use the link, so i had to put a space after the /) We are taking the heart-based intelligent approach with much integrated inner work that allows us to speak on virtually the whole spectrum of issues compassionately without really getting triggered or whatnot.. Can you meet us at this level and help bridge these gaps among people that seem to be more wider and polarized?? Even in the 'truth communities' there's much to sort out, which is part of the mission- those with higher states of consciousness and who truly understand the difference when it comes to being aligned with Cosmic Law, need to be the role models we never really had growing up.. Thank you

