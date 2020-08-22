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What is the WHO? - Questions For Corbett (MIRRORED)
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172 views • August 22, 2020
What is the WHO? - Questions For Corbett (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel corbettreport at:-
https://youtu.be/CAZ9KCNDSek
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=37476
John writes in to ask about the founding, the funding and the true intentions of the World Health Organization. Join James as he lays out some of the information connecting the WHO to big pharma, Bill Gates and the Covid World Order agenda.
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Mirrored from You Tube channel corbettreport at:-
https://youtu.be/CAZ9KCNDSek
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=37476
John writes in to ask about the founding, the funding and the true intentions of the World Health Organization. Join James as he lays out some of the information connecting the WHO to big pharma, Bill Gates and the Covid World Order agenda.
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
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