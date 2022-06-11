John Nelson Darby, Freemasonry & The Pyramids

What did John Nelson Darby teach about Freemasonry? This video shows he was friendly to Freemasonry. I further explore his disciple Clarence Larkin's obsession with the Great Pyramid of Egypt and how he spreads the New World order teaching of the mystics about the Great Pyramid. To find John Darby's quotes please visit: https://www.libertytothecaptives.net/darby_writings_occult.html

For further research on this topic see: Patrick Heron's book -The Nephilim and the Pyramid of the Apocalypse

You might also be interested on my other video about Darby: John Nelson Darby's Haunted Castle: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/bd57b919-8eef-4fa0-a8fc-d09d278f67be

