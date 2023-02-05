Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
World Economic Forum… “Battle for your Brain”… Under the guise of *safety* every single thought you have will monitored by you boss, police and government.
214 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

Imagine, if you will, a world where outside forces can now read your deepest thoughts and have total control over your livelihood. The World Economic Forum is fantasizing over new technology that could turn this Twilight Zone nightmare into reality.

Breitbart reported Friday that during the WEF gathering in Davos, Switzerland last month, an attendee showed an ominous presentation displaying a world which will allow employers at major companies to spy on their workers’ brain activity. They would have the power to fire their workers and turn them into government authorities for simply thinking the “wrong way.”

The presentation also suggested government would be able to use brain wave data for evidence in a “crime.” Yes, your own thoughts could be used as evidence against you in a court of law if the globalists have their way.

The presenter, though, in an Orwellian twist claimed giving big business bosses and the government power over your thoughts would show the “positive use cases” of brain monitoring technology.

Continued...... https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/02/chilling-world-economic-forum-showcases-technology-allow-government-punish-thoughts-big-business-spy-brains-video/

Mirrored - https://twitter.com/Resist_05/status/1619487320901832704

Thanks to the Truthseeker for link

Keywords
brainmonitoringdystopian futurewef

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket