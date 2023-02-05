World Economic Forum… “Battle for your Brain”… Under the guise of *safety* every single thought you have will monitored by you boss, police and government.

Imagine, if you will, a world where outside forces can now read your deepest thoughts and have total control over your livelihood. The World Economic Forum is fantasizing over new technology that could turn this Twilight Zone nightmare into reality.

Breitbart reported Friday that during the WEF gathering in Davos, Switzerland last month, an attendee showed an ominous presentation displaying a world which will allow employers at major companies to spy on their workers’ brain activity. They would have the power to fire their workers and turn them into government authorities for simply thinking the “wrong way.”

The presentation also suggested government would be able to use brain wave data for evidence in a “crime.” Yes, your own thoughts could be used as evidence against you in a court of law if the globalists have their way.

The presenter, though, in an Orwellian twist claimed giving big business bosses and the government power over your thoughts would show the “positive use cases” of brain monitoring technology.

Continued...... https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/02/chilling-world-economic-forum-showcases-technology-allow-government-punish-thoughts-big-business-spy-brains-video/

Mirrored - https://twitter.com/Resist_05/status/1619487320901832704

Thanks to the Truthseeker for link