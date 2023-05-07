Dr. Rima Laibow: 'We Must Get The H*!! Out Of The W.H.O. Now!' - Why Exiting The W.H.O. Is Top Priority | Richard Sacks

Lost Arts Radio Show on Sunday 5/7/23

Listen online: http://www.blogtalkradio.com/lostartsradio

Dr. Rima Laibow (http://www.drrimatruthreports.com) recently had a great interview on Infowars with Alex Jones, and has now returned from the Southern California meeting of the American Freedom Alliance, held April 22-23. The conference was called "World War III: The Early Years." Dr. Rima corrected them in her presentation, saying these are 'The Final Years' - because the early years are now long passed. Besides Dr. Laibow, other speakers were Steve Bannon, Ed Dowd, Frank Gaffney and other primary leaders in the global movement for human freedom. For all of us who did not get to attend the meeting, Dr. Laibow has agreed to come on Lost Arts Radio and give her presentation again, complete with the original slide show.

This presentation, which earned Dr. Rima a prolonged standing ovation at the conference, shows how the global rulers are using "health" to impose tyranny on the world population. The COVID-19 scam was a beta-test, soon to be followed by more severe applications of the same deception. The remedy Dr. Rima suggests is for people everywhere to demand their government officials to withdraw from W.H.O., the U.N. and other connected global criminal organizations, before they can complete their intended takeover of all member nations and the elimination of all that remains of human freedom. Most importantly, she also gives us a tool you can use today, to help make withdrawal from the W.H.O. actually happen (http://www.preventgenocide2030.org). Don't miss this chance to hear Dr. Rima speak at the conference, brought back specially for you to enjoy, learn from, and share.

Richard Sacks, Host

http://www.lostartsradio.com

http://www.blogtalkradio.com/lostartsradio

http://youtube.lostartsradio.com

http://itunes.lostartsradio.com

http://www.mixcloud.com/lostartsradio





