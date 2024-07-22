BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Rock Almighty. You'll Never Drop Out Of The Race With God!
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
9 months ago

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

It would be awesome for you to share, like, rumble and give a thumbs up (or down to) this video!

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam".


No, biblically softening your heart does not make you soft Warriors Of Light. Quite the opposite. Want the be the strongest version of yourself? Learn and listen to him today!


Softening Your Heart

Get daily devotions and more with the (Intouch Ministries) app:

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3QDmyXl

When you trust God, there's no limit to what He can do through your life.

Psalms 25:1-22

When we continually spend time with God in His Word, His presence will saturate our heart, making us sensitive and teachable. But just as a human relationship can grow cold unless we intentionally nurture it, the heart can gradually harden when we aren’t seeking intimacy with God. For our heart to stay soft and receptive, we must obediently—and promptly—respond to whatever the Lord tells us to do. Get daily devotions and more with the (Intouch Ministries) app:

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3QDmyXl


Music video credit:

Giant - "Never Die Young" (ft. Dann Huff)

Put Giant on your playlist:

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/43HzW20

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/46crPfj

Frontiers Music srl

@frontiersmusicsrl

https://www.youtube.com/@frontiersmusicsrl


Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul.

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven and Earth.

Now streaming on US Sports Radio

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioToday

Keywords
godchristjesuschurchpastorjohn richpreachermyles munroeussportsnetworkussportsradio
