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Great Reset Starts In Ukraine, Pope Warns We'll Have To Start From Scratch & Feds Raise Rates
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160 views • March 18, 2022
People Are Switching Their IRA's To Gold & Silver In Record Numbers, For Free & No Penalty - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA/bri
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Ukraine rolls out the great reset - https://humansbefree.com/2022/03/boom-ukraine-becomes-the-first-country-to-implement-the-great-reset.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Pope warns we will have to start from scratch - https://newspunch.com/pope-warns-of-final-catastrophe-that-will-extinguish-the-human-race/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Panicking Fed raises rates, 6 more due this year - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/federal-reserve-raises-rates-for-first-time-in-3-years/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Are you sure Russia is to blame for rising gas prices - https://greatawakening.win/p/142BJgrsbC/hey-normies-watch-this-short-vid/c/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Facebook fact check says Bidens words could mislead - https://www.dailysignal.com/2022/03/16/facebook-fact-check-claims-heritage-video-citing-bidens-own-words-on-oil-drilling-could-mislead-people/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Of course we know facebook fact checks are opinions - https://nypost.com/2021/12/14/facebook-admits-the-truth-fact-checks-are-really-just-lefty-opinion/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Canada wants to stop misinformation, who decides - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/trudeau-government-pledges-2-5-million-to-counter-harmful-disinformation/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Here is how they spread propaganda and disinformation - https://summit.news/2022/03/17/italian-newspaper-denies-disinformation-despite-publishing-completely-misleading-front-page-photo/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Tesla's waiting to charge, and it takes an hour - https://www.theblaze.com/news/video-line-of-teslas-wait-to-charge?ref_src=aimlessnews
Idiots recieve wake up call when they get to Ukraine - https://freewestmedia.com/2022/03/17/two-british-doctors-receive-a-wake-up-call-in-ukraine/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Human sex trafficking bust at Disney - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/watch-four-disney-employees-retired-judge-among-108-arrested-human-trafficking-sting-central-florida-polk-county-sheriff-grady-judd/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Wait until people see what's on his laptop - https://nypost.com/2022/03/17/the-times-finally-admits-hunter-bidens-laptop-is-real/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Why is Adrenochrome on the NIH website - https://twitter.com/BL_BackUp/status/1504163098457952263?ref_src=aimlessnews
Here it is on their site - https://meshb.nlm.nih.gov/record/ui?ui=D000323
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1504462878333497348?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - Sister Rosetta Tharpe - Didn't it rain, children - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3NFywQdeKSo
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Ukraine rolls out the great reset - https://humansbefree.com/2022/03/boom-ukraine-becomes-the-first-country-to-implement-the-great-reset.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Pope warns we will have to start from scratch - https://newspunch.com/pope-warns-of-final-catastrophe-that-will-extinguish-the-human-race/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Panicking Fed raises rates, 6 more due this year - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/federal-reserve-raises-rates-for-first-time-in-3-years/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Are you sure Russia is to blame for rising gas prices - https://greatawakening.win/p/142BJgrsbC/hey-normies-watch-this-short-vid/c/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Facebook fact check says Bidens words could mislead - https://www.dailysignal.com/2022/03/16/facebook-fact-check-claims-heritage-video-citing-bidens-own-words-on-oil-drilling-could-mislead-people/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Of course we know facebook fact checks are opinions - https://nypost.com/2021/12/14/facebook-admits-the-truth-fact-checks-are-really-just-lefty-opinion/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Canada wants to stop misinformation, who decides - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/trudeau-government-pledges-2-5-million-to-counter-harmful-disinformation/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Here is how they spread propaganda and disinformation - https://summit.news/2022/03/17/italian-newspaper-denies-disinformation-despite-publishing-completely-misleading-front-page-photo/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Tesla's waiting to charge, and it takes an hour - https://www.theblaze.com/news/video-line-of-teslas-wait-to-charge?ref_src=aimlessnews
Idiots recieve wake up call when they get to Ukraine - https://freewestmedia.com/2022/03/17/two-british-doctors-receive-a-wake-up-call-in-ukraine/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Human sex trafficking bust at Disney - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/watch-four-disney-employees-retired-judge-among-108-arrested-human-trafficking-sting-central-florida-polk-county-sheriff-grady-judd/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Wait until people see what's on his laptop - https://nypost.com/2022/03/17/the-times-finally-admits-hunter-bidens-laptop-is-real/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Why is Adrenochrome on the NIH website - https://twitter.com/BL_BackUp/status/1504163098457952263?ref_src=aimlessnews
Here it is on their site - https://meshb.nlm.nih.gov/record/ui?ui=D000323
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1504462878333497348?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - Sister Rosetta Tharpe - Didn't it rain, children - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3NFywQdeKSo
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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