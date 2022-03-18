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Great Reset Starts In Ukraine, Pope Warns We'll Have To Start From Scratch & Feds Raise Rates
Aimless News
Aimless News
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160 views • March 18, 2022
People Are Switching Their IRA's To Gold & Silver In Record Numbers, For Free & No Penalty - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA/bri

The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/

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Sources used in video:

Ukraine rolls out the great reset - https://humansbefree.com/2022/03/boom-ukraine-becomes-the-first-country-to-implement-the-great-reset.html?ref_src=aimlessnews

Pope warns we will have to start from scratch - https://newspunch.com/pope-warns-of-final-catastrophe-that-will-extinguish-the-human-race/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Panicking Fed raises rates, 6 more due this year - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/federal-reserve-raises-rates-for-first-time-in-3-years/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Are you sure Russia is to blame for rising gas prices - https://greatawakening.win/p/142BJgrsbC/hey-normies-watch-this-short-vid/c/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Facebook fact check says Bidens words could mislead - https://www.dailysignal.com/2022/03/16/facebook-fact-check-claims-heritage-video-citing-bidens-own-words-on-oil-drilling-could-mislead-people/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Of course we know facebook fact checks are opinions - https://nypost.com/2021/12/14/facebook-admits-the-truth-fact-checks-are-really-just-lefty-opinion/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Canada wants to stop misinformation, who decides - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/trudeau-government-pledges-2-5-million-to-counter-harmful-disinformation/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Here is how they spread propaganda and disinformation - https://summit.news/2022/03/17/italian-newspaper-denies-disinformation-despite-publishing-completely-misleading-front-page-photo/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Tesla's waiting to charge, and it takes an hour - https://www.theblaze.com/news/video-line-of-teslas-wait-to-charge?ref_src=aimlessnews

Idiots recieve wake up call when they get to Ukraine - https://freewestmedia.com/2022/03/17/two-british-doctors-receive-a-wake-up-call-in-ukraine/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Human sex trafficking bust at Disney - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/watch-four-disney-employees-retired-judge-among-108-arrested-human-trafficking-sting-central-florida-polk-county-sheriff-grady-judd/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Wait until people see what's on his laptop - https://nypost.com/2022/03/17/the-times-finally-admits-hunter-bidens-laptop-is-real/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Why is Adrenochrome on the NIH website - https://twitter.com/BL_BackUp/status/1504163098457952263?ref_src=aimlessnews

Here it is on their site - https://meshb.nlm.nih.gov/record/ui?ui=D000323

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1504462878333497348?ref_src=aimlessnews

Song - Sister Rosetta Tharpe - Didn't it rain, children - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3NFywQdeKSo


FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.

The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.

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current eventsnewspoliticsukrainegreat reset
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