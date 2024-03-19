Newsmax | Peter Navarro before heading to prison: “This is the partisan weaponization of our judicial system. I will walk proudly in there and do my time. I will gather strength from this.” Former Trump trade advisor Peter Navarro speaks ahead of reporting to prison in Miami for defying a congressional subpoena.
