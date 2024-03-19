Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
“This is the partisan weaponization of our judicial system. I will walk proudly...
channel image
GalacticStorm
2222 Subscribers
Shop now
40 views
Published 15 hours ago

Newsmax  |  Peter Navarro before heading to prison: “This is the partisan weaponization of our judicial system. I will walk proudly in there and do my time. I will gather strength from this.”   Former Trump trade advisor Peter Navarro speaks ahead of reporting to prison in Miami for defying a congressional subpoena. 


Watch NEWSMAX, an independent news network with a conservative perspective, available in 100M+ U.S. homes. 

Keywords
peter navarroprison sentencejan 6 committee

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket