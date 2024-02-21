Favor Abounds, Even in Darkness

Watch how the enemy works. As they continue to gaslight him. "Then Agrippa said unto Paul, Almost thou persuadest me to be a Christian.

"And when they were gone aside, they talked between themselves, saying, This man doeth nothing worthy of death or bonds. Then said Agrippa unto Festus, This man might have been set at liberty, if he had not appealed unto Caesar" (Acts 26: 31-32, KJV).

You see, as the devil asserted this, he intended to make Paul doubt himself. Thus, doubting the guidance of the Spirit.

They knew that Paul was innocent but didn't care. They could have stopped this whole process. But they were looking to gain something. While attempting to hide their true intentions.