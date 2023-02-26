Miles Guo: The current crazy behavior of Xi is just like Saddam Hussein sending killers to Britain to assassinate people in the street

https://gettr.com/post/p29qdct2fe3
2/24/2023 Miles Guo: The current crazy behavior of “Xi the Dead Emperor” is just like Saddam Hussein sending killers to Britain to assassinate people in the street, which will inevitably become the final blow leading to his demise!
#CCP #Xijinping #SaddamHussein #CCPdemise #ParkLaneHotelFire #TonyBlair #GeorgeBush
2/24/2023 文贵直播：习死皇现在的疯狂就如同当年萨达姆侯赛因派人到英国去当街杀人一样，必然会成为导致他灭亡的最后一击！
#中共 #习近平 #萨达姆侯赛因 #中共灭亡 #柏宁酒店大火 #托尼布莱尔 #乔治布什
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.