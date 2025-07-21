Israel strikes Gaza kindergarten with children inside - several children injured

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel strikes Gaza kindergarten with children inside — Eye on Palestine
The attack reportedly left several children injured.
Adding: BREAKING: The IDF has stormed the World Health Organization’s staff residency in Deir al-Balah during its new offensive.
➡️ WHO confirms two of its staff and two of their family members were detained.
➡️ Other male staff and relatives were reportedly handcuffed, stripped, interrogated, and screened at gunpoint.
This marks a major escalation as Israel targets not just aid convoys, but now UN staff housing in central Gaza.