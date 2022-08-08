A Generation Of Children Asked To Cover Their Smiling Faces





Dr. Sharon Whitehurst-Payne: ‘They should just make it known that they are not comfortable and at that point, just not return’





Del Bigtree: Anybody pushing this with the science we now know should be arrested





Those of you protecting your kids right now, you’re looking at the future leaders of the world





WATCH FULL INTERVIEW HERE (https://rumble.com/v1d45f9-episode-277-covid-relapse.html)





1.) Children have a 99.997% chance of a complete recovery.

2.) Shots are still experimental.

3.) They don't stop infection or transmission.

4.) The New York State Department of Health determined that after two doses, the effectiveness was 12%.

5.) The booster trials never looked at efficacy.

6.) The CDC has already acknowledged that kids who have gotten the shot are more likely to get infected with COVID than kids who have never gotten the shot.

7.) Kids who get the shot are more prone to pericarditis, myocarditis, and hepatitis.

8.) Pfizer's data shows that you have a 107 times greater chance of death from the shot than you do from getting infected.





Dr. Peterson Pierre: "It's time to say no. The future of the next generation rests with us."





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