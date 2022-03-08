America's Covenant Penalties / Curses

Rather than enjoy the covenant blessings of protection we have heretofore enjoyed as the greatest country the world has ever known, America has abandoned God and now gets to suffer... according to the covenant penalties / curses!



As a nation once based upon principles of "God, Country, and Family" America was the land literally flowing with milk and honey. Every living, breathing son or daughter of God yearned to "live the American dream."



Through keeping and honoring our covenants with God, we enjoyed blessings beyond compare. When we obey and keep our covenants, we receive "covenant blessings." When we disobey and break our covenants, we receive "covenant penalties / curses."



Americans have irretrievably broken our covenants with God and as a result we've brought destruction and overthrow upon ourselves. We are the architects of our own destruction. All the things that are going on in the world is simply, God allowing Satan and his minions to carry out the consequences of our action or inaction- what we've brought on upon ourselves.