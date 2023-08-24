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Broadway Actor Chris Peluso Has Suddenly Died at 40 (Aug'23)
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381 views • August 24, 2023

Broadway actor Chris Peluso has died at the age of 40.

The stage star — best known for his roles in “Mamma Mia” and “Wicked” — died suddenly Aug. 15. The sad news was confirmed by his family to Playbill, but no cause of death has yet been revealed.

Peluso is survived by his wife Jessica Gomes, and their two children, Aria Li and Caio Lian.

His alma mater, the University of Michigan, shared an emotional tribute to the entertainer earlier this week.

“The Michigan Musical Theatre family is heartbroken as we announce the passing of our dear family member/alum, the loving, charismatic, and divinely gifted Chris Peluso,” Linda Goodrich, interim chair of the school’s musical theatre program penned on Instagram. “Our hearts go out to his family.”

Peluso had many stage acting credits to his name, including the Broadway productions of “Assassins,” “Lestat,” “The Glorious Ones” and “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3lwzwk1ppnk
https://nypost.com/2023/08/19/mamma-mia-and-wicked-star-dead-at-40/

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