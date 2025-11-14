BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Deep State Operatives Caught in Treasonous Color Revolution Plot | News Behind the News
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
81 views • 1 day ago

Sean Morgan reveals a bombshell investigation alleging that former U.S. Aid employees are orchestrating a "color revolution" on American soil to undermine the Trump administration. According to the report, these operatives shifted to encrypted communications before the inauguration and are now coordinating with foreign partners and NGOs to fuel a "global anti-authoritarian movement."


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


