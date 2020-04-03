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Forced GPS Tracking for COVID19 Patients!!
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37 views • April 03, 2020
More States within the United States & more Countries around the world are now using App's to track your every movement to socalled "Protect You from COVID19". And now they are starting to force COVID19 Patients to wearing GPS tracking Devices to track them in the United States!!
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