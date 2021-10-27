CueTheMarines: The Storm Is Upon Us • But Not Without Jesus [26.10.2021]

Sierra (NZ): Restored Republic via a GCR as of October 27, 2021At some point soon the Emergency Broadcast System would activate worldwide and then seven messages would be sent to phones and TV sets throughout the Globe. Read much more here:--I am only here to present information and ask that you do your own research and then consider who you follow.I did not swear an oath to any individual and I take my commitment to God / Jesus Christ more serious than any other...There is a chance Flynn is a sacrificial soul, being used by God to infiltrate un-aligned sectors and religions [infiltration instead of invasion] and want you all to keep that in mind as you study your eyes on the Lord. Because, if this is the case, those relationships and actions are not for our eyes, but the lost.My overall mission is from God and to harness the passion that many of us have for our beloved former President, Our Country and help humanity focus that passion on God's Will. General Flynn is part of that.Please help support our mission in the following ways, which allows us to spend more time on disseminating information, creating spiritually-motivating material and spreading His message...Text ANON to 801801 to Donate or visit:CashApp Handle: $CueTheMarineshttps://t.me/CtMVideos (