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Hindus Protest St.Mary's School derogatory depiction showing Ma Sita gladly jumps into lap of Ravana
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30 views • November 09, 2021
Hindus Protest St. Mary's School Derogatory Depiction of Ramayana and Ma Sita, Haryana
St. Mary's School in Tohana town of Haryana, staged a derogatory depiction of Ramayana showing Ma Sita gladly jumping into the lap of Ravana. Children, teachers, principal and management of the school laughed it off. The local Hindu society has written an FIR against the school.
St. Mary's School in Tohana town of Haryana, staged a derogatory depiction of Ramayana showing Ma Sita gladly jumping into the lap of Ravana. Children, teachers, principal and management of the school laughed it off. The local Hindu society has written an FIR against the school.
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