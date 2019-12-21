© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Senator Mitch McConnell Slams Demoncrats' Trump Impeachment - On Senate Floor
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • December 21, 2019
Mitch goes back to the beginning and names people and dates of [them] saying they wanted Trump impeached even THREE YEARS AGO. Some are on record wanting Trump impeached just 3 weeks after Trump took office. This was their plan from the beginning and Mitch McConnell spells it out for the naysayers.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.