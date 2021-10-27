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NASA wants to probe - WHAT? (6/5/18)
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181 views • October 27, 2021
The Space Academy reports on NASA's interest, which they seem to share. Probing Ur-anus - and what spews out of "Black Holes."
See this Blog post for expanded info. https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2018/06/nasa-wants-to-probe-what.html
Don't be naive. The "Sodomite Gateway" is more relevant than ever! https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2012/02/series-links-sodomite-gateway.html
Find more like this in our media catalog:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
See this Blog post for expanded info. https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2018/06/nasa-wants-to-probe-what.html
Don't be naive. The "Sodomite Gateway" is more relevant than ever! https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2012/02/series-links-sodomite-gateway.html
Find more like this in our media catalog:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
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