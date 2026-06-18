🚨President Trump signing the Iran Memo of Understanding at Versailles in France, yesterday - The White House

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🚨President Donald J. Trump signing the Iran Memo of Understanding at Versailles in France, yesterday - The White House
Cynthia... not enough space to add White House MoU
Adding, from a map: It hasn't even been a day since the US-Iran MoU was signed, and Israel already expanded their occupation zone of southern Lebanon.
Adding:
⚡️🇺🇸🇮🇱 Iran’s FM Spokesperson Baqaei: The text of the Iran-US memorandum of understanding is now officially finalized because both parties have signed it.
The memorandum of understanding between Iran and the US was agreed to be signed digitally.
Baghaei on Israel:
🔸If Israeli attacks in Lebanon continue, it will be considered a breach of US commitments.
🔸We do not differentiate between the United States and the Zionist entity, but the differences in opinions between them regarding methods and mechanisms are clear and obvious. The Zionist entity does not want to give the slightest chance to any diplomatic path.
🔸It is the responsibility of the United States to compel the Zionist entity to respect the commitments it made to Iran in this document.
Adding:
IRAN PUBLISHED THEIR VERSION OF THE MoU FULL TEXT - AND THEY DIFFER. AGAIN.
Both Washington and Tehran have now officially published what they each describe as the authoritative text of the Islamabad MOU.
We compared both versions article by article - and they are not identical. Shocking, right?
Here are the four articles where the texts diverge:
Article 5 — Strait of Hormuz passage
🇮🇷: "Iran will make arrangements for safe passage "with no charge, for 60 days only."
🇺🇸: "with no charge for 60 days" — the word only is absent.
This has real implications: Iranian version makes explicit that toll-free passage through the Strait is strictly time-limited — after 60 days, Iran reserves the right to introduce charges. The US version leaves that question open. Given that the future administration of the Strait is itself subject to negotiation between Iran and Oman (a clause both texts agree on), the presence or absence of "only" will matter when that negotiation begins.
Article 6 — $300 billion reconstruction fund
🇮🇷: "The implementation mechanism for the $300bn reconstruction fund will be finalised within 60 days, as part of the final deal."
🇺🇸: "as part of the final deal after 60 days."
This is a direct contradiction. "Within 60 days" sets a deadline — Iran expects the reconstruction framework to be agreed as part of the current negotiating window.
"After 60 days" pushes it beyond that window entirely, making it a matter for a later, separate process.
The difference between a commitment with a deadline and one without one is, in practice, the difference between a commitment and a vague promise.
Article 8 — Nuclear enrichment framework
🇮🇷: "Enrichment and Iran's nuclear needs will be discussed within "a satisfactory framework" to be agreed in the final deal.
🇺🇸: Simply "a framework" — the word satisfactory is absent.
The qualifier "satisfactory" gives Iran an effective veto over the framework itself — if Iran deems the proposed framework unsatisfactory, it is not bound to accept it.
Without that word, the US version implies both parties simply agree to negotiate a framework, with no such condition attached.
On the most sensitive issue in the entire document — Iran's nuclear programme — this is not a trivial distinction.
Article 11 — Frozen funds
🇮🇷: "Released funds must be fully available for payment to any ultimate beneficiary designated by the Central Bank of Iran — with the US required to issue all necessary licenses and permissions."
🇺🇸: The funds will be "made fully available for use." The beneficiary designation clause is entirely absent.
This is the most consequential difference in the document. The Iranian text establishes that Iran's Central Bank has complete, unilateral discretion over where the released funds go — and that the US is obligated to approve whatever transactions Iran designates, with no conditions.
The US version says nothing of the sort.
Whether those funds could flow to entities currently under separate US sanctions — including military or proxy-related entities — is precisely the question this clause answers in the Iranian text and leaves unanswered in the US one.
🐻Four articles, four differences, all four favour Iran's interpretation in the Iranian text.
This is not unusual in NORMAL diplomacy — both sides routinely leave deliberate ambiguities in agreed documents to sell the deal domestically.
What is unusual is that both sides have now published their version as the official, authoritative text.
The discrepancies will need to be resolved before the formal signing in Switzerland on Friday — or they will become the first disputes of the 60-day negotiation period.
And for a change - no, we will not point fingers at the side trying to pull a quick one on not just the other side, but the global public. U know we never do that... Right?
🔴 @DDgeopolitics