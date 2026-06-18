🚨President Trump signing the Iran Memo of Understanding at Versailles in France, yesterday - The White House

🚨President Donald J. Trump signing the Iran Memo of Understanding at Versailles in France, yesterday - The White House

Cynthia... not enough space to add White House MoU

Adding, from a map: It hasn't even been a day since the US-Iran MoU was signed, and Israel already expanded their occupation zone of southern Lebanon.

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⚡️🇺🇸🇮🇱 Iran’s FM Spokesperson Baqaei: The text of the Iran-US memorandum of understanding is now officially finalized because both parties have signed it.



The memorandum of understanding between Iran and the US was agreed to be signed digitally.

Baghaei on Israel:



🔸If Israeli attacks in Lebanon continue, it will be considered a breach of US commitments.



🔸We do not differentiate between the United States and the Zionist entity, but the differences in opinions between them regarding methods and mechanisms are clear and obvious. The Zionist entity does not want to give the slightest chance to any diplomatic path.



🔸It is the responsibility of the United States to compel the Zionist entity to respect the commitments it made to Iran in this document.

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