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Episode 38 - 20201001- Glenn Acosta RSM City Council Candidate
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4 views • October 01, 2020
Episode 38 gives us an opportunity to meet with Glenn Acosta, one of the nine residents running for RSM City Council in 2020 for the two available seats. We talk about some of his priorities and ideas for the city and what he would like to accomplish. We even talk about the threats from incumbents Tony Beall and Carol Gamble to shut down the self-organized Council Candidate Forum that was to take place on Zoom recently.
Guest: Glenn Acosta
Cause: RSM City Council Candidate
Website: www.glennacosta4rsm.com
Email: [email protected]
Host: Shawn Gordon
Videographer: Lisa Boehmke
Video Production: Our Town Videos
Guest: Glenn Acosta
Cause: RSM City Council Candidate
Website: www.glennacosta4rsm.com
Email: [email protected]
Host: Shawn Gordon
Videographer: Lisa Boehmke
Video Production: Our Town Videos
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