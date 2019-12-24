Jesus' Ministry Model

Matthew (read the whole book!) Verse highlight: 16:24 take up your cross (anchor) and be ready to follow Him



How to "get saved":

Recognize that you have broken YHVH'S Law/Torah.



Repent of your sins: turn away from chasing sinful ways. Ask God for forgiveness and ask Him to teach you His ways.



Recognize: Jesus is YHVH'S Salvation. God put on the life of a man and then laid that life down on the altar to pay the penalty for our breaking His laws. All we have to do is accept His free gift and then be ready to follow Him.



The WALK

Make time to read your Bible and pray. Don't just believe what men say. You can definitely get some great information out there, but 90% of that information is tainted by religion. Remember that you are building a relationship with your Heavenly Father. Seem out His guidance. You have to make the time to spend with Him.