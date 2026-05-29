🇮🇱👁 Why are we waiting? Ex-Israeli spy wants to nuke Iran

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💬 “The case that I’ve been pushing is using an electromagnetic pulse weapon, or weapons, against Iran,” US-born Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard says. “Why are we waiting to get hit?”
🗣 “I don’t care if you start throwing nukes immediately,” he argues, claiming nuclear weapons shouldn’t be a “last resort.”
Source @Geopolitics Prime
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