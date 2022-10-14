Will They Peg the Dollar to Gold? Why This Matters and What This Means to You | by Lynette Zang

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970







Oct 13, 2022 Questions on Protecting Your Wealth with Gold & Silver? Schedule a Strategy Call Here ➡️ https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_content=HN10132022&month=2022-10

or Call 877-410-1414 ______________ 🆓FREE GUIDE: "ITM Trading's Official 2022 Gold & Silver Buyers Guide" Learn how to buy Gold & Silver, what to look for, what to avoid and much more. DOWNLOAD NOW ➡️ https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-guide-yt?VID=HN10132022 🔔For Critical Info, Strategies, and Updates, Subscribe here: https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTrading 🗣 Everyone wants to feel secure, they want to know what's going to happen day after day so they can save for the future and build a life. It should be apparent to everybody right now that things are more uncertain than they've ever been. The IMF and Jamie Dimon over at Chase are warning us of an imminent recession. But what happens when the Federal Reserve pivots like the Bank of England pivots? Why would they? Well, that's what we're going to talk about today, the de-pegging of the world, and it's a very dangerous place, coming up. 📖

Chapters: 0:00 Crisis is Brewing

1:47 What Does Pegging Mean?

4:08 USD Currency Lifecycle

10:44 Swiss Central Bank Surprise

12:53 Treasuries Liquidity Problem

14:37 World Currency Reserves Shrink

16:43 Major Fixed Currencies

18:57 Buyers in Treasuries Bailing at Once

22:06 H.R. 9157 "Gold Standard Restoration Act"

26:31 Start Your Strategy with ITM Trading

🔗 To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/will-... 👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ⬇️ 🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 🟩 Email us at [email protected] 🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com 🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading 🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang 🟩 Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading ⭐️ FOLLOW OUR OTHER CHANNEL: Beyond Gold & Silver ➡️ https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldSilver 🚨 BEWARE OF SCAMMERS 🚨 Accounts are impersonating ITM Trading in the comments. Our comments will have a distinguishable verified symbol. Please beware, we will never message you asking you to give us money or talk to us on other platforms such as WhatsApp. This is our only YouTube channel. _____________ FYI: ITM Trading is comprised of Precious Metals and Economic Experts. We are not financial planners, nor do we do general financial consulting. We are Gold & Silver Strategists. We sell Gold & Silver to Strategic Investors who want to protect their wealth with the proper types, dates, and qualities of precious metals. For more info Call: 877-410-1414 For More Videos and Research, Click Here: https://www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🔒GET PROTECTED WHILE YOU CAN! 🔒 If you're not already in a protected position for The Global Reset, call us for your free strategy consult now: 877-410-1414



