Trump Criticizes California Prop 50 Redistricting Vote - 2025 Reaction
President Donald Trump slammed California’s Proposition 50 redistricting vote as "unconstitutional" and alleged mail-in ballot fraud without evidence. Meanwhile, California voters approved the measure to counter GOP gerrymandering and strengthen Democratic congressional representation.
