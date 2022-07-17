1982 Video Clip Of Undercover Agent Larry Grathwohl Telling About The Takeover Of America

Paul Preston of New California State shows a video clip of Larry Grathwohl when he was an undercover agent of the Weather Underground group organized by Bill Ayers where he reveals the plans of the Weather Underground to take over America and force the American people into "re-education" camps which would actually be concentration camps or basically prisons where the people would be taught a new way of life which would essentially be communism. And for those people who will not conform, they would be killed and the current estimated amount of those deaths (murders) would be around 35 million American people.... if they were to be successful in their plans which are still on going as of now.

It is known that some Walmart store locations have been allocated to serve the purpose of a concentration camp and this is something you can research if you wish.

FYI: (Bill Ayers) William Charles Ayers is known for his 1960s domestic terrorism and his later work in education reform, curriculum and instruction. During the 1960s, Ayers was a leader of the Weather Underground militant group, described by the FBI as a terrorist group. Wikipedia

Side Note: Bill Ayers heavily influenced Barack Obama before, during and after his presidency.



