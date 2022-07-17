BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

1982 Video Clip Of Undercover Agent Larry Grathwohl Telling About The Takeover Of America
TruthSeeker
TruthSeeker
777 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
1633 views • July 17, 2022

Paul Preston of New California State shows a video clip of Larry Grathwohl when he was an undercover agent of the Weather Underground group organized by Bill Ayers where he reveals the plans of the Weather Underground to take over America and force the American people into "re-education" camps which would actually be concentration camps or basically prisons where the people would be taught a new way of life which would essentially be communism. And for those people who will not conform, they would be killed and the current estimated amount of those deaths (murders) would be around 35 million American people.... if they were to be successful in their plans which are still on going as of now.

It is known that some Walmart store locations have been allocated to serve the purpose of a concentration camp and this is something you can research if you wish.

FYI: (Bill Ayers) William Charles Ayers is known for his 1960s domestic terrorism and his later work in education reform, curriculum and instruction. During the 1960s, Ayers was a leader of the Weather Underground militant group, described by the FBI as a terrorist group. Wikipedia

Side Note: Bill Ayers heavily influenced Barack Obama before, during and after his presidency.

Keywords
terrorismfreedomlibertyviolenceamericacommunismwargovernmentholocaustunited statesamericanspeoplethreatsdeathsdestroyoppressionnazismstolenquarantineoverthrowmurderscampsconstitutionalconcentration campsinternment
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Cassie B.
Houthi Strikes on Saudi Refinery Threaten Remaining Red Sea Energy Lifeline

Houthi Strikes on Saudi Refinery Threaten Remaining Red Sea Energy Lifeline

Belle Carter
Federal Appeals Court Rules IRS-ICE Data Sharing Policy Unlawful

Federal Appeals Court Rules IRS-ICE Data Sharing Policy Unlawful

Douglas Harrington
Trump posts map showing Canada, Greenland as part of U.S.

Trump posts map showing Canada, Greenland as part of U.S.

Douglas Harrington
European efforts to &#8220;bury&#8221; Trump&#8217;s Ukraine peace proposal reveal deep transatlantic rift, Lavrov says

European efforts to “bury” Trump’s Ukraine peace proposal reveal deep transatlantic rift, Lavrov says

Willow Tohi
Big Tech Backlash Emerges as Rare Bipartisan Common Ground

Big Tech Backlash Emerges as Rare Bipartisan Common Ground

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy