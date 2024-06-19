Selah | Dr. Sandra G. Kennedy

It would be so good, if we all could say SELAH when a crisis hits or an unexpected situation comes. Selah, a powerful word, that says, STOP, take a little pause for a minute for peace to come in, that everything's going to be all right, and hear “be still and know that I am God” no need to fear. Pastor Sandra Kennedy says, that when we give into fear, it robs God of the honor that’s due HIM! Yes, we can find and identify ourselves in the Book of Psalms. For example Psalm 46 was written right in the middle of great difficulties, the writer proclaims right up front that God Himself was his security and his safe place. We too, Church, can relate to all the unbelievable things that are happening in our country and around the world, and we too must understand that God alone is our only reliable protector and source of strength when hardships or crises come our way. The secret of maintaining our unshakable confidence in the Lord is knowing that He not only is near us but He will remain within us.To watch the entire broadcast on Youtube https://youtu.be/BLOUUXJ_vkw?si=zOKVIT83m46GStu5

