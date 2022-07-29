Pope Francis is fulfilling a long-planned agenda to alter the Church’s teaching on life

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John-Henry shares how Pope Francis is undermining Church teaching on life, a talk which he originally gave at a July 28 rosary rally in Quebec City for the pope's conversion.
To read the transcript, go here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/pope-francis-is-fulfilling-a-long-planned-agenda-to-alter-the-churchs-teaching-on-life/
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