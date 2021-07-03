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Kate Shemirani LIVE from Bodiam Castle - You Won't Believe What Government Is Trying To Do To Her
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112 views • July 03, 2021
The Sons of Liberty's health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani joins us live from Bodiam Castle located near Robertsbridge in East Sussex. Not only does she provide some history from the past that is very relevant for today, but she also expands on what the government in the United Kingdom is attempting to do to her. Earlier this year, she was arrested and put in jail for 36 hours. The talks were that she might be charged with domestic terrorism due to her prominent voice in exposing the lies of the COVID scamdemic and the poisonous vaccines, which we are now seeing that she was telling the truth all along. The domestic terrorism charges carry a minimum of 5 years in prison. Now, they are seeking to put her on a list that contains sex offenders and pedophiles, and for what? For telling you the truth! This must stop and the ones actually perpetrating the crimes be arrest and justice brought swiftly upon their heads.
Contribute to Kate's legal defense fund here: https://www.crowdjustice.com/case/kate-shemirani-for-truth-justice/
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/kate-shemirani-live-from-bodiam-castle-you-wont-believe-what-government-is-trying-to-do-to-her/
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Contribute to Kate's legal defense fund here: https://www.crowdjustice.com/case/kate-shemirani-for-truth-justice/
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/kate-shemirani-live-from-bodiam-castle-you-wont-believe-what-government-is-trying-to-do-to-her/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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