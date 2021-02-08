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AI in Healthcare: Artificial Intelligence is the Way to Advance into the Next Era of Medical Technology
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1 view • February 08, 2021
Could artificial intelligence be used in clinical drug trials? Is AI really capable of making the overall process easier and allowing the advancement of medical science, bringing cutting-edge treatment options to patients? AI in healthcare may sound like science fiction, but thanks to Charles Fisher, Ph.D., and his company, Unlearn.ai, it is now quickly becoming a reality.
Listen to discover:
The types of clinical trials that are becoming possible using artificial intelligence
How clinical trials and artificial intelligence can shorten the timeline of the federal drug approval process
The affects of the COVID-19 pandemic on recent clinical drug trials
Unlearn.ai was founded as a way to invest in developing agenda-free and accessible machine learning and artificial intelligence in medical field applications. This primarily takes place in the form of intelligent clinical trials utilizing what is called a “digital twin”, which allows a personalized glimpse into the future for patients to assist them with choosing between multiple treatment options. The more data that is entered into these digital models over time, the more accurate and accessible the approaches to intelligent trials will become.
Recruiting people to participate in all clinical trials phases has always been incredibly difficult. Now, the restrictions of the pandemic have made it nearly impossible. Using artificial intelligence technology in clinical trials can reduce the number of participants required to acquire the same amount of accurate data about a drug’s safety, success rate, and side effects. In fact, entire control groups can be eliminated and replaced by simulations, improving efficiency across the board.
The accelerated clinical trials of coronavirus vaccine drugs raise many questions from the medical community and the public alike about the efficiency of the current practices around drug trials and approvals. Charles and Unlearn.ai are ready to move into the next phase of medical technological advancement and change the way clinical trials are performed now and well into the future.
To learn more, visit https://www.unlearn.ai/
Available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/2Os0myK
Listen to discover:
The types of clinical trials that are becoming possible using artificial intelligence
How clinical trials and artificial intelligence can shorten the timeline of the federal drug approval process
The affects of the COVID-19 pandemic on recent clinical drug trials
Unlearn.ai was founded as a way to invest in developing agenda-free and accessible machine learning and artificial intelligence in medical field applications. This primarily takes place in the form of intelligent clinical trials utilizing what is called a “digital twin”, which allows a personalized glimpse into the future for patients to assist them with choosing between multiple treatment options. The more data that is entered into these digital models over time, the more accurate and accessible the approaches to intelligent trials will become.
Recruiting people to participate in all clinical trials phases has always been incredibly difficult. Now, the restrictions of the pandemic have made it nearly impossible. Using artificial intelligence technology in clinical trials can reduce the number of participants required to acquire the same amount of accurate data about a drug’s safety, success rate, and side effects. In fact, entire control groups can be eliminated and replaced by simulations, improving efficiency across the board.
The accelerated clinical trials of coronavirus vaccine drugs raise many questions from the medical community and the public alike about the efficiency of the current practices around drug trials and approvals. Charles and Unlearn.ai are ready to move into the next phase of medical technological advancement and change the way clinical trials are performed now and well into the future.
To learn more, visit https://www.unlearn.ai/
Available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/2Os0myK
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