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Coronavirus and NSA Spying: Together at Last?
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33 views • February 28, 2020
We were warned. Fear is the foundation of governments. And the effort to “protect” you from coronavirus will likely include a continuation of Section 215 of the Patriot Act.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: February 28, 2020
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Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: February 28, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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